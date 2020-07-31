Federalist Society Co-Founder Calls Out Trump’s ‘Fascistic’ Idea to Delay Election
WHIPLASH
A co-founder of the ultra-conservative Federalist Society blasted President Donald Trump for floating the idea of postponing the November presidential election in a Thursday op-ed. Steven Calabresi, a professor at Northwestern University’s law school, wrote in The New York Times, “I am frankly appalled by the president’s recent tweet seeking to postpone the November election. Until recently, I had taken as political hyperbole the Democrats’ assertion that President Trump is a fascist. But this latest tweet is fascistic and is itself grounds for the president’s immediate impeachment again by the House of Representatives and his removal from office by the Senate.” Calabresi said he has voted Republican in every presidential election since 1980, including voting for Trump in 2016. He has previously been a staunch defender of the commander-in-chief and called Robert Mueller’s investigation “unconstitutional.”