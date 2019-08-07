CHEAT SHEET
EX-FRIENDS
FedEx Ends Ground Delivery With Amazon as Online Retailer Expands Own Fleet
FedEx is ending its ground delivery business with Amazon in another move to distance itself from the online retail giant. FedEx previously announced it would end its air-delivery contract with Amazon and has said it wants to work more with other companies for e-commerce deliveries, the Associated Press reports. “This does not come as a surprise to us,” Citi Research analyst Christian Wetherbee told clients in a note. “The company is clearly trying to move away from its partnership with Amazon and we believe it is using this move as a selling point to win new non-Amazon business.” Amazon is also developing its own fleet for air and ground transportation services, which will allow the company to rely less on FedEx, UPS, and the U.S. Postal Service. In a statement on Wednesday, Amazon said: “FedEx has been a great partner over the years and we appreciate all their work delivering packages to our customers.”