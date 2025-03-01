WATCH: FedEx Plane on Fire Forced to Make Emergency Landing
A FedEx cargo plane struck a bird during takeoff on Saturday, leaving it circling the Newark Liberty International Airport until it was able to make an emergency landing. The incident was captured in a video that was posted to social media, showing the Boeing 767 on fire. In a statement to NBC News, the Federal Aviation Administration said that the bird strike damaged one of the plane’s engines. FedEx Flight 3609 was able to land at Newark airport shortly after 8 a.m. None of the three crew members on board were injured, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey told The New York Times. “Our crew declared an emergency and returned safely to Newark,” FedEx said in a statement to NBC News. “We are thankful for the quick actions of our crew and first responders.” The incident is the latest in a string of aviation disasters and near-misses over the last month or so, including the crash between a jet and a helicopter that killed 67 people on Jan. 29.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT