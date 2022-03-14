Feds Admit They Seriously Botched Case Against Rioter Accused of Attacking Cop
OOPS
Federal prosecutors revealed in a new court filing that they violated the rights of an alleged Jan. 6 rioter when they lost track of his case, leading to major delays in his prosecution. Prosecutors are now pushing U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui to let them seek a new indictment against Lucas Denney—who’s accused of attacking a cop with a metal pole, among other crimes—insisting the delay was an accident. Denney was locked up for weeks in a Virginia jail last month while he waited to appear before a judge, in violation of the Speedy Trial Act, prosecutors conceded. “There was nothing intentional or nefarious about the delay. It was an isolated incident, unlikely to happen again, and the time frame—while undoubtedly regrettable—is nevertheless not significantly egregious to warrant dismissal with prejudice,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Rozzoni wrote. If the judge decides to dismiss the case with prejudice, prosecutors can’t bring the same charges against Denney. But if they’re dismissed without prejudice, prosecutors could obtain a new indictment on the same charges.