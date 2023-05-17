Feds Allege Brooklyn’s ‘Bling Bishop’ Falsified Campaign Finance Records
BLING RING
Lamor Whitehead, the embattled “Bling Bishop” who ran to succeed New York City Mayor Eric Adams as Brooklyn borough president, faces new allegations of fabricating donors to bolster his 2021 campaign. Federal prosecutors claim that Whitehead falsified campaign finance records to make it appear he had received several individual donations, when in reality those contributions originated with Whitehead himself, the New York Daily News reported. The scheme would’ve allowed him to receive public matching funds from the city to finance his campaign, prosecutors contend. Whitehead, a pastor known for his personal style and luxury lifestyle, denied to the Daily News having ever received such funds. He is also facing a slate of criminal charges that includes extortion and lying to the FBI, all of which he’s pleaded not guilty to.