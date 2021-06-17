Feds Are Pissed That Accused Rioter Threw a Birthday Party—and Went on Russian TV
‘TAKING ADVANTAGE’
Accused Capitol rioter Richard “Bigo” Barnett should have his pre-trial release conditions tightened after he threw a birthday party at home and went on Kremlin TV to defend storming Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) office on Jan. 6, prosecutors said Thursday.
In a searing six-page motion opposing Barnett’s request to travel to buy and sell classic cars—which he says is now his primary source of income—prosecutors argued the 65-year-old Arkansas man “has been taking advantage” of his home detention. In addition to the birthday bash, prosecutors say police have been called to the self-described white nationalist’s home twice. “On a different occasion, a police report was taken in a different county from an individual claiming [Barnett] harassed him in connection with a business deal, but the matter was deemed a civil dispute,” the motion states, adding that the feds are seeking a curfew and a detailed report of all funds received by Barnett.
Prosecutors also slammed him for appearing on Russian state TV with his lawyer last week, where he claimed that bringing a stun gun into the Capitol was within his First Amendment rights. On Tuesday, Barnett’s lawyers asked U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper to give their client permission to attend a classic car show 50 miles from home, stating it was the only way his client could “make ends meet.” Cooper has not yet ruled on Barnett’s request. Barnett faces several charges, including theft, for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.