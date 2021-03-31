CHEAT SHEET
Feds Arrest Arrest Man Who Allegedly Tasered Cop During Capitol Riot
Federal authorities arrested two men Monday for their participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Daniel Joseph Rodriguez, a 38-year-old Fontana, California resident, is charged with assaulting an officer and seven other criminal counts for allegedly using a stun gun on officer Mike Fanone during the attempted insurrection, an attack that was caught on camera. More than 300 people have so far been charged with crimes for their involvement in the attempted insurrection. Another man, Marc Anthony Bru, 41, was taken into custody in Vancouver, Washington. He is charged with obstruction of law enforcement, obstruction of Congress, and three other counts.