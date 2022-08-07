Feds Arrest Man for Allegedly Mailing Poop to Rep. Jim Jordan
An Ohio man has been arrested for allegedly mailing letters filled with feces to several Republican lawmakers, including Rep. Jim Jordan. Federal prosecutors say 77-year-old Richard John Steinle, a former court employee in Portage County, sent out more than 36 tainted letters to lawmakers in Ohio, Kentucky, and Washington, D.C. between August 2021 and July 29 of this year, Cleveland.com reports. Charged with mailing “injurious articles” that are non-mailable, Steinle was released Friday on a $20,000 unsecured bond after his first court appearance. He was reportedly already on the radar of undercover postal service inspectors in July when he tried to mail a letter to Jordan. After watching him drop the letter in a collection box, investigators conducting surveillance are said to have intercepted the letter—which contained a greeting card, a $1 bill and suspected feces.