Feds Arrest One-Time MMA Fighter for Storming the Capitol
NABBED
Federal authorities have arrested a Utah man and one-time MMA fighter for his actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, including allegedly trying to beat cops with a wooden pole. According to a statement from the Department of Justice, Odin Meacham tried to lead a swarm of rioters to overwhelm police, yelling at them to “lean in” against a police line. He’s also accused of trying to wrench a bike rack away from police, reaching for the baton of one officer and throwing a pole at another. He faces a series of charges that include engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds and assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers. Meacham has won at least six MMA fights and lost at least one, according to the combat sports website Tapology.