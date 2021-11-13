CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Feds Believe a Teen Gamer Is Behind College Bomb Threats
BUSTED
Read it at NBC New York
An unidentified teen has been identified as the culprit behind a spate of bomb threats at universities, NBC New York reported. The specific threats the 14 year-old Virginia gamer is allegedly behind have not been made clear, though Yale, Cornell, Brown, Columbia, and NYU have all been the sites of threats in recent weeks. (Those buildings were evacuated in time and no one was hurt.) Another online ring of 13-16 year olds was busted by the FBI and Los Angeles police department. Those teens were reportedly working together on the chat app Discord, and are allegedly involved in over 30 bomb threats and swatting incidents.