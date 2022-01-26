Feds Bust Felon Who Allegedly Sold Handgun to Synagogue Hostage-Taker
CHARGED
The man who sold the weapon used in the Texas synagogue hostage crisis has been federally charged, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Texas announced Wednesday. Henry “Michael” Williams, 32, sold Malik Faisal Akram a semiautomatic Taurus G2C pistol on Jan. 13, according to authorities. Williams has previously been convicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He reportedly told police that he was under the impression that Akram would be using the gun to intimidate someone who owed him money. But the British resident went on to use the pistol two days later at the Congregation Beth Israel when he held four people hostage for 11 hours. “As a convicted felon, Mr. Williams was prohibited from carrying, acquiring, or selling firearms. Whether or not he knew of his buyer’s nefarious intent is largely irrelevant—felons cannot have guns, period, and the Justice Department is committed to prosecuting those who do,” U.S. Attorney Chad E. Meacham said in a statement. Williams was traced to Akram via cell phone records.