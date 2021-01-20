Feds Charge Capitol Rioter With ‘Barbaric’ Assault on D.C. Cop Using Police Shield

A Connecticut man was charged Wednesday for allegedly pinning a police officer against a doorway with a riot shield during the Capitol insurrection.

Patrick Edward McCaughey III, 23, was charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees, civil disorder, and violent entry or disorderly conduct for his role in the insurrection, according to the Department of Justice. He’s among hundreds of rioters who have been charged since Jan. 6, including a Texas real-estate agent who flew to the nation’s capital on a private plane and several members of far-right extremist groups.

Prosecutors allege McCaughey was among a large group of rioters who attempted to break through a line of uniformed law enforcement officers on Jan. 6 to storm the Capitol through the lower west terrace door.

“Unidentified rioters can also be overheard planning and implementing a rotation of rioters to have the ‘fresh’ rioters up front to combat law enforcement, with various unidentified individuals yelling ‘we need fresh patriots in the front’ and ‘we need fresh people,’” the complaint states. “Unidentified rioters are heard instructing the front line of rioters to make a ‘shield-wall’ to prevent law enforcement from controlling rioters with oleoresin capsicum spray.”

The complaint states McCaughey was at the front of the mob, “using [a] clear police riot shield to physically push against the left side of” Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges. In a video posted on YouTube, the cop cries out in pain as he’s pinned between the shield and the door.

In another video, McCaughey tells the officer to “just go home dude,” the complaint states. He’s also heard saying “don’t try and use that stick on me boy” while continuing to push on Hodges.

“You see me. Just go home. Talk to your buddies and go home…. Don’t try to use that stick on me. I am not hurting you,” McCaughey says in a video, according to the complaint.

Instead of helping the officer, a separate rioter “violently” rips off Hodges’ gas mask, exposing his “bloodied mouth” as he’s still being pinned against the door, the complaint states. Numerous other rioters are behind McCaughey, pushing against the officer.

The complaint adds that while McCaughey told other law enforcement officers that Hodges appeared to be hurt, he’s also seen in other videos hitting officers with the shield.

“Even after days of seeing so many shocking and horrific scenes from the siege on the U.S. Capitol, the savage beating of D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Hodges stands out for the perpetrator’s blatant disregard for human life,” Steven M. D’Antuono, assistant director in charge of the FBI Washington Field Office, said in a statement. “Patrick McCaughey’s actions were violent, barbaric, and completely out of control. The FBI will relentlessly pursue individuals who took part in this activity and we will continue our unwavering commitment to ensure all those responsible for assaults on law enforcement officers are brought to justice.”

Before his arrest, the FBI and MPD had asked for the public’s assistance in identifying McCaughey, posting photos of the bloody incident online. One witness, who is described as a childhood friend, contacted the FBI after seeing the bulletin for McCaughey. The witness also provided photos and videos taken by McCaughey during the riots.