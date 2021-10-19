‘Second American Revolution’: Feds Charge Ex-Cop From Florida for Role in Jan. 6 Riot
FLORIDA MAN
An ex-cop from South Florida who took the train to Washington, D.C. so he could participate in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was arrested Tuesday, according to a criminal complaint unsealed in D.C. federal court. In March, the FBI received a tip that Julio Cesar Chang, 55, had posted information on his Facebook page about being at the pro-Trump insurrection on Jan. 6, along with comments about the “deep state” and a “1776 Part 2 Revolution,” the filing states. Agents then reviewed his posts, which allegedly included a picture of Chang at the Capitol wearing a Trump hat, with the caption, “The deplorables have taken back our country,” as well as a now-deleted video with the words, “The beginning of our second American revolution.”
Cellphone data also placed Chang on the scene, according to the complaint. Chang “was previously employed by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office,” the complaint says, adding that agents confirmed Chang’s identity with a former coworker. Chang was a lieutenant with the sheriff’s office from 1992 to 2005, and served as a member of the Special Response Team, according to his LinkedIn profile, which says he previously served for 19 years as a gunnery sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps. Chang, who is charged with entering a restricted area and disorderly conduct, does not yet have a lawyer listed in court records and was unable to be reached for comment.