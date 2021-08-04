Feds Charge Missouri Man Who Stormed Capitol in George Washington Costume
COLONIAL CONFESSIONAL
A Missouri locksmith who stormed the Capitol dressed as George Washington has been charged for his role in the siege. Isaac Yoder, the owner of the Nevada, Missouri company Yoder Lock and Key, was charged with a slew of misdemeanor crimes in connection with Jan. 6, including disorderly conduct in a Capitol building. According to a criminal complaint that was unsealed on Wednesday, prosecutors said Yoder admitted to storming the Capitol—and even provided FBI agents with his cell phone and the colonial outfit he wore that day during a March interview. He also told investigators that he went inside the building after attending a Trump rally with his family and “that his brothers had been exposed to tear gas, and one was hit by rubber bullets.” The interview was just days before Yoder was featured in a Newsweek article, where he described how he walked into the Capitol through an open door “and that wearing the George Washington costume was a nod to America’s founding,” the complaint states. On Yoder’s company website, the father-of-two is also photographed wearing colonial clothing.