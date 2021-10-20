Feds Charge Pain Doc for Getting Women Hooked on Opioids, Sexually Abusing Them
‘OUTRAGEOUS’
A former pain management doctor, who steadily and deliberately got female patients addicted to opioids so he could sexually abuse them, was arrested Wednesday morning, federal prosecutors said. Neurologist Ricardo Cruciani, 63, has been arrested several times before for medical misconduct, but this the first time he has faced federal criminal charges. “The alleged pattern of abuse in this case is outrageous,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said.
Between 2002 and 2017, Cruciani “abused numerous chronic pain patients” under his care, the indictment reads, by overprescribing them pain meds and developing personal relationships with them. He has been charged with five counts of enticing and inducing individuals to travel interstate to engage in illegal sexual activity. Cruciani has left a trail of at least 17 victims across New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, the AP reported in 2018.