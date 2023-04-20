Feds Charge Another Brett Favre Buddy in Mississippi Welfare Scheme
THIRD DOWN
The FBI is inching closer to retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre’s inner circle, with the Department of Justice on Thursday filing criminal charges against yet another one of his associates for allegedly running a welfare-bilking scheme in his home state of Mississippi. The feds unsealed an indictment against Favre’s associate, Ted DiBiase Jr., the son of a former WWF wrestler who went by “The Million Dollar Man” onstage. DiBiase is just the latest person to get slapped with criminal charges for allegedly using sham contracts to siphon away money from the federal food stamp program. The feds previously charged his brother, Brett DiBiase. A state welfare director, John Davis, pleaded guilty in court last year. Favre was exposed as a core member of a group that stands accused of stealing millions of dollars that were meant to go to poor families. He has since sued at least two sports analysts for defamation and denies any culpability.