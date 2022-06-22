Feds Charge Traveling Motocross Trainer With Raping Kids and Filming It
DISTURBING
A man who worked as a motocross coach was indicted Tuesday on federal charges of child pornography and sexual abuse of minors, the Justice Department said. Ryan Meyung, 30, sexually abused at least six different minors between 2019 and 2021, taking photos and videos of the crimes along the way, court documents allege. Meyung, who owned Live Your Dreams MX and traveled across the country to build motocross tracks and mentor children, didn’t have a permanent address and would stay with local families in the places he visited. In Tennessee, authorities allege he gave a 12-year-old boy a vape and an iPhone after allegedly raping the child, whose family he stayed with several times, Law & Crime reported. He faces a maximum of 210 years in prison.