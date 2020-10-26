Feds Consider Terrorism Charges After Finding Bomb Materials in Whitmer Kidnapping Probe
STAY TUNED
Federal prosecutors are considering terrorism charges against the six men accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and violently overthrow the government. In a court document filed Monday, prosecutors asked for more time to seek an indictment against the men because of the vast amount of evidence collected during the investigation. “The evidence also included potentially illegal firearms and explosives evidence, which must be examined by FBI and ATF experts to determine whether additional federal charges are appropriate,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler wrote in the court document, according to The Detriot News. In addition to “explosive device components,” federal agents found hundreds of hours of audio recordings and more than 13,000 pages of encrypted texts. All the men involved in the thwarted plot are being held without bond.