Feds: Duo Forced 13 Into Commercial Sex by Threatening ‘Serious Harm’
HORRIFIC
A Delaware man and woman are accused of forcing 13 people into commercial sex by threatening them “serious harm” if they didn’t comply, the Justice Department announced Thursday. The horrifying allegations became public the same day the feds indicted the duo on a slew of charges, which includes sex trafficking and forced labor trafficking. Clifton H. Gibbs, 66, and Brooke D. Waters, 44, could be sent to a federal prison for the rest of their lives if convicted. The feds allege Gibbs and Waters ran their operation from 2014 through 2020, sometimes forcing their victims to travel across state lines to have sex. The DOJ did not divulge the relationship between Gibbs and Waters, but said they lived in the coastal town of Lewes, Delaware, eight miles north of Rehoboth Beach.