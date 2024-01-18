Feds Detail All the Ways the Uvalde Mass Shooting Response Was an Absolute Failure

The Department of Justice on Thursday released a scathing 575-page report that laid out the host of failures during the response to the May 2022 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, which left 19 students and two teachers dead.

CNN first obtained the report from a victim’s parent. The network reported that much of the information was previously known, but the report is now the “fullest official accounting of what happened” and puts local law enforcement authorities on blast.

“The response to the May 24, 2022, mass casualty incident at Robb Elementary School was a failure,” the DOJ report says.

The report says police’s initial response was appropriate as they rushed to the school where shots were ringing out. But once they got near the classrooms where fourth graders and educators were being massacred, the report said officers inexplicably stopped in their tracks, doing nothing to stop the bloodshed for more than an hour.

The feds said officers began treating the active mass shooting as if it were a barricaded suspect situation, which the DOJ says it clearly wasn’t.

“Officers on scene should have recognized the incident as an active shooter scenario and moved and pushed forward immediately and continuously toward the threat until the room was entered, and the threat was eliminated,” the report said. “That did not occur.”

The report said police’s decision not to treat the incident as an “active-shooter” scenario, which would have demanded instant and aggressive action regardless of the danger to officers, was their “most significant failure.”

Had police continued to push into the classrooms, the report said the 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos—who was armed with a semiautomatic rifle—likely would have been shot dead sooner, resulting in fewer lives lost. Instead, it took 77 minutes before federal border agents eventually burst into a classroom and killed Ramos.

The feds said their report was compiled after conducting 260 interviews and going through 15,000 documents and videos. It largely mirrors a report released by state investigators last year.

Despite the breadth of failures laid out, the feds have made no mention of potential criminal charges for local law enforcement leaders, which some victims’ families have demanded.

Instead, the report offered up a lengthy to-do list for systemic improvements and other recommendations for local law enforcement, one of which is to urge responding officers in similar situations to confront a gunman even if they aren’t as well armed.

The report did little to clear up confusion about who was in charge at the scene. Some investigators suggested former Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pedro “Pete” Arredondo was leading the response, but Arredondo said publicly he didn’t consider himself the incident commander.

Arredondo was fired three months after the shooting, and scores of other officers—including 90 from the Texas Department of Safety who largely stood idle outside the classroom—have been heavily criticized for their inaction. Mariano Pargas, the acting Uvalde police chief at the time of the massacre, resigned his position in November 2022.

“The victims and survivors of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School deserved better,” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in a statement.