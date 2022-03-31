Feds Expand Jan. 6 Probe to Include Rally Attendees, Trump Allies, Report Says
DIGGING DEEPER
Federal prosecutors have reportedly expanded their Jan. 6 investigation to include “VIP attendees” of the pro-Trump rally that preceded the riot and those involved in the effort to push “alternate electors” to challenge Joe Biden’s win. Citing people familiar with the inquiry, The New York Times reports that investigators are now scrutinizing whether any government officials took part in Trump’s efforts to stop the certification of Biden’s victory and use “alternate electors” to challenge the election results. The Justice Department is said to have shifted its focus from Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol to Trump allies or officials who may have been involved in planning the rally before the attempted insurrection. One subpoena cited by the Times reportedly sought information on those “classified as VIP attendees” of the rally. It also reportedly inquired about any figures in the Executive or Legislative Branches who took part in “planning or execution of any rally or any attempt to obstruct, influence, impede or delay” the certification of election results.