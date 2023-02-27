Feds Finally Arrest Capitol Riot’s ‘Sedition Panda’
BAMBOOZLED
An alleged Capitol rioter dubbed the “Sedition Panda” for his unusual choice to wear a panda head to the insurrection was arrested on Friday, authorities announced Monday. Jesse James Rumson, 37, was taken into custody by federal agents in Lecanto, Florida, the FBI said. He has since been hit with a slew of charges, including assaulting, resisting or impeding an officer; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds. Rumson was among the first 20-odd rioters to breach the Capitol through a parliamentary door, and roamed around its halls for about 15 minutes, according to an FBI affidavit. He exited the building having apparently lost or left behind his “panda headpiece,” with his hands cuffed behind his back. Later, after other protesters helped him remove the cuffs, Rumson encouraged the crowd to “get a ram” to break open another door, the affidavit states. He also “assaulted at least one law enforcement officer,” according to the document. The FBI is still seeking to identify and track down more than 250 people who took part in the events of Jan. 6.