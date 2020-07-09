Feds Gave Ghislaine Maxwell Paper Clothes, Removed Her Sheets Over Suicide Fears: Report
The feds fear Ghislaine Maxwell might try to kill herself behind bars—like her longtime confidante Jeffrey Epstein—so they’ve taken special measures, including giving her only paper clothes and taking away her bedsheets, the AP reported.
Maxwell is currently at the federal Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after being charged for allegedly taking part “in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein.”
Epstein, 66, killed himself last August in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan while behind bars on sex-trafficking charges. Attorney General William Barr has said the “perfect storm of screw-ups” resulted in his death. Maxwell has a roommate during her confinement and must always be with someone.
