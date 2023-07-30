Feds Hit Mar-a-Lago Security Worker With Target Letter: CNN
ANOTHER ONE
The Mar-a-Lago employee in charge of the Florida club’s surveillance camera system received a letter last month from federal authorities suggesting that he is a potential target in the ongoing criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents, CNN revealed Sunday. Yuscil Taveras, who the network identified as “Trump Employee 4” in Thursday’s revised charging document against Trump, met with and provided testimony to investigators that led in part to the new indictment filed last week. The document outlined an instance when Taveras was approached by fellow Mar-a-Lago employee and urged to delete security footage, an action the employee stressed was to be carried out at the behest of “the boss”—an apparent reference to Trump himself. Despite the request, it does not appear any footage was deleted. As of Sunday, Taveras has not been charged.