Feds Interviewed Rudy Giuliani Under Proffer Agreement: Report

Rudy Giuliani’s interview with federal prosecutors investigating Donald Trump’s push to overturn the 2020 election was carried out under a proffer agreement—which often foreshadows a cooperation agreement, The New York Times reports. Under such signed agreements, the subject of a criminal investigation shares information with prosecutors with the understanding that it generally will not be used against them in court. The Times says prosecutors working for Special Counsel Jack Smith grilled Giuliani about another lawyer, John Eastman, and his role in a plan to create fake slates of electors who pledged fealty to Trump in states won by Joe Biden and push Mike Pence to use them during certification of the election. “The appearance was entirely voluntary and conducted in a professional manner,” Ted Goodman, a political adviser to Mr. Giuliani, told The Daily Beast Tuesday.
