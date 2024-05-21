Federal authorities and Los Angeles police are investigating the source of the drug that led to actor Matthew Perry’s death last year.

In December, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office determined that Perry’s primary cause of death was the “acute effects of Ketamine.” His autopsy report also listed drowning, coronary artery disease, and buprenorphine effects as contributing factors.

Perry had been undergoing ketamine therapy for depression and anxiety before he died, but the medical examiner was able to determine that the ketamine in his system at his time of death was not from the treatment.

After the autopsy report was released, the LAPD alongside the Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Postal Inspector launched a new investigation into Perry’s death, People reported, citing an investigative source.

According to TMZ, authorities have already interviewed a number of people to try and determine where the beloved actor obtained the dangerous drug that ended his life. No arrests have been made.

In March, Perry’s ex-girlfriend said she wanted police to reopen an investigation into the actor’s death, suspecting that he had bought drugs from medical staff.