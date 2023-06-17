Feds Investigating Iconic NYC Wine Store, Report Says
UNDER SCRUTINY
A legendary luxury wine merchant in New York City is under investigation by the feds after customers said they’d been stiffed on orders, The New York Times reports. Former employees of Sherry-Lehmann Wine & Spirits told the newspaper the Justice Department has convened a federal grand jury for later this month. As part of the investigation—which involves the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan, the Postal Service, and the New York Police Department—former employees have reportedly been asked about the store’s owners, Shyda Gilmer and Kris Green. The news comes after the store was accused last month of failing to deliver more than $1 million worth of wine to customers who had already paid for it, and as former employees allege the store sold rare bottles taken from clients’ storage.