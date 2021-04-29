Feds Investigating Possible Havana-Like ‘Energy Attack’ Right Next to White House, Says Report
CLOSE TO HOME
For five years, U.S. diplomats have reported falling sick after what the Pentagon has described as mysterious and invisible directed-energy attacks. Now, federal agencies seem to believe such an attack happened right next to the White House. According to CNN, defense officials earlier this month briefed lawmakers about the concerning incident. They reportedly said that it happened in November 2020 near the Ellipse—the lawn between the White House and the Washington Monument—and that it left one National Security Council official sick. Their symptoms were apparently similar to what has become known as “Havana syndrome,” the unexplained illness that U.S. personnel in Cuba began experiencing in 2016 that has been blamed on invisible directed energy. CNN reports that investigators don’t know if the suspected White House attack is linked to the embassy attacks, and they don’t know for sure who is to blame, though lawmakers were told that Russia or China could be the culprits.