Feds Looking Into Threats Against Potential Witness in Trump Docs Case
UNDER FIRE
Federal authorities are investigating online threats made to a potential witness in the case against former President Donald Trump regarding his mishandling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, according to the special counsel’s office. Jack Smith’s team requested in a federal filing late Wednesday that U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon allow them to file an exhibit under seal. The exhibit, they wrote, describes threats made over social media to an unnamed government witness, and making public any details about them would threaten to upend “an ongoing federal investigation” into the matter. Prosecutors also want to bar Trump’s team from being able to access the exhibit. Anything less than a total seal, they wrote, “will not suffice to protect the integrity of the investigation” and could “potentially further endanger the victim, and/or provide information to the suspect to which he/she may not otherwise be entitled.” A spokesperson for Smith’s office did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.