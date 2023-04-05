Feds Mistakenly Bust Into Sleeping Pilot’s Hotel Room in Botched ‘Interrogation’ Exercise
STRAIGHT OUT OF A NIGHTMARE
A dose of “inaccurate information” led to a nightmare scenario for an innocent Delta Airlines pilot, who was placed in handcuffs for more than 45 minutes on Tuesday night after FBI agents busted into his hotel room in a training exercise gone wrong. The feds have since acknowledged their egregious mistake, saying agents from the FBI’s Boston office and the Department of Defense were sent to the wrong hotel room during a “mock interrogation” exercise at the Revere Hotel. The poor pilot, who was forced to stand in the shower after he was interrogated, wasn’t injured in the ordeal and rejected medical care once agents realized their mistake. “Based on inaccurate information, [agents] were mistakenly sent to the wrong room and detained an individual, not the intended role player,” the FBI said in a statement. “Thankfully nobody was injured.”