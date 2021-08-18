Feds Now Investigating Claims Involving Houston Texans Quarterback Deshaun Watson
ONGOING
A lawyer for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has confirmed that the player is currently under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation over sexual harassment and assault allegations lodged against him. There are 22 open civil suits against the quarterback, and the feds have also spoken to Watson about an alleged extortion attempt, according to lawyer Rusty Hardin. “In April, the FBI came to us and told us they were investigating a matter as to whether one of Mr. [Tony] Buzbee’s clients had committed extortion in the way they were demanding money from Deshaun or what they would do if they didn’t pay it,” he said. Women claim Watson harassed them during massage therapy sessions, including one who says he forced her to perform oral sex, an allegation that remains the focus of the FBI probe, ABC 13 reports.
Watson’s legal team claims while that some sexual activity occurred, Watson did not force any of those encounters. The National Football League is conducting its own investigation. Hardin has previously said that Watson and his legal team are fully cooperating with police and local officials, ESPN reported.