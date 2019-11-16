UPDATE
Feds Offered Jeffrey Epstein’s Prison Guards a Plea Deal: Report
Federal prosecutors reportedly offered a plea deal to the two prison guards who were supposed to be watching alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein on the night he died in his New York jail cell, the Associated Press reports. The offer appears to suggest the feds are considering criminal charges in Epstein's death, which the New York City medical examiner declared a suicide. The correctional officers allegedly fabricated log entries to make it seem like they were checking on the financier every thirty minutes. The plea deal reportedly included the two men admitting to falsifying the records. The U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan has not commented publicly on the matter.
The two men, who had been working overtime, have been placed on administrative leave as the FBI and the Justice Department’s inspector general probe the circumstances surrounding Epstein's August suicide-by-hanging. At the time, he had been awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.