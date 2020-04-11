Feds Open Probe of Massachusetts Veterans Home Where 32 Died Amid Outbreak

Read it at Western Mass News
Federal prosecutors have now opened an investigation into the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, Massachusetts, where 32 veterans have died during a coronavirus outbreak. The civil rights probe follows the announcement of two other investigations—by the state attorney general and by Gov. Charlie Baker’s office. “There have been many problems that have come to light so far,” state AG Maura Healy said. “This is a facility that was late in reporting the disease and fatalities. They allegedly instructed staff not to wear PPE, alleged to not have isolated patients or staff.” The superintendent of the facility claims he did notify state officials but got no assistance.