Feds Had Case Against Jam Master Jay Suspects 13 Years Ago

Federal prosecutors outlined the case against the two men now accused of murdering hip-hop legend Jam Master Jay in court papers 13 years ago, when one of the pair was on trial for an unrelated series of robberies with a BB gun.

Jam Master Jay, real name Jason Mizell, was the DJ of Run-DMC, the trio from Queens who introduced hip-hop to the mainstream, popularizing street style before rap went gangsta. His 2002 killing was included in a list of crimes that might be the object of cross-examination after Ronald “Tinard” Washington suggested he might testify on his own behalf during the 2007 BB gun case in Brooklyn federal court.

“On October 30, 2002, the defendant and an associate entered a music studio in Hollis, Queens, and the defendant pointed his gun at those present in the studio, ordered them to get on the ground, and provided cover for his associate to shoot and kill Jason Mizell,” the April 2, 2007, submission by the prosecutors alleges.