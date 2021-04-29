Feds Plan to Charge Chauvin, Other Three Former Officers With Civil Rights Crimes Over Floyd’s Death

Read it at Minneapolis Star Tribune
The Department of Justice planned to arrest former Minneapolis police office Derek Chauvin at the courthouse if he had not been found guilty of murdering George Floyd last week. He was, however, and he is now in jail awaiting sentencing. Now the DOJ is continuing to build its case against the white former officer and plans to charge him and the three other officers involved in Floyd’s death—J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao—with federal civil rights violations, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. DOJ attorneys are reportedly planning to ask a grand jury to return an indictment against Chauvin for kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes in May 2020 and for violently arresting a 14-year-old boy in 2017.