    Feds Probe ADHD Pill Prescriber That Advertises on TikTok

    UNDER THE MICROSCOPE

    Scientificanimations.com

    Cerebral, the telehealth company behind ubiquitous TikTok ads offering quick pharmaceutical relief for ADHD, confirmed Saturday that it’s under investigation by federal prosecutors. The news comes weeks after the Wall Street Journal reported that some nurse practitioners felt the company was pressuring them to prescribe stimulants without proper patient evaluations—and that some pharmacies were rejecting prescriptions from Cerebral. The company, which has denied the allegations, said it will comply with a subpoena. “The safe medical care of our patients is our highest priority,” it said.

