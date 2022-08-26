Feds Probe Fake Heiress Who Infiltrated Mar-a-Lago and Trump’s Inner Circle
INVENTING ANNA
Move over, Anna Delvey. Inna Yashchyshyn, a Russian-speaking immigrant from Ukraine, is currently the subject of a federal investigation after she infiltrated former President Donald Trump’s inner circle and bypassed his estate’s security by pretending to be a member of the Rothschild banking dynasty. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the 33-year-old woman made several trips to Mar-a-Lago last year and impressed many of Trump’s top supporters as she boasted about the fake projects she was developing. She eventually took part in a May 2021 golf outing at the club that included Trump and key ally Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), and she posed with them in a thumbs-up photograph. “How did they allow it?” one guest wondered to the Post-Gazette. The ease with which Yashchyshyn repeatedly strolled into the ex-president’s residence last year using a fake ID raises additional questions about the overall security at Mar-a-Lago, especially in light of the FBI’s recent raid to seize classified documents.