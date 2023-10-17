Feds Probe ‘Serious’ Excessive Force Complaints Against Trenton Police
POLICING THE POLICE
The Department of Justice on Tuesday announced a civil rights investigation into the Trenton Police Department and the City of Trenton, reviewing “serious and credible” complaints of excessive force and unlawful searches. The “pattern-or-practice” investigation will examine whether the police department committed systemic violations, including using force in their stops, searches, and arrests. Feds say the investigation will also look at the department’s policies, training, complaint intake, and disciplinary decisions. It comes after the DOJ reviewed news reports, court documents, body-camera footage, and data about the department. “Police officers have the difficult job of keeping us safe, and most officers do this work with honor and distinction,” U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger said in a press release. “Trenton residents should be assured that we will conduct a thorough and impartial investigation of the Trenton Police Department, and that we will address any unlawful conduct we find.”