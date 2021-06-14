Feds Probe Several AmazonBasics Products Over Safety Concerns
Some Amazon-branded electronics are being investigated by a federal agency after customers reported serious safety concerns with dozens of the company’s products, according to CNN. Customers told CNN last year that some of their AmazonBasics electronics had become dangerous after use, melting or even exploding and catching fire. Many of those products were still on sale on the company’s website even after the complaints.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission is now reviewing at least eight products including a voice-activated microwave that allegedly caught fire. Last year a customer reported that his surge protector had started a fire in his home back in 2018. Amazon denied liability in a settlement with the customer, and continued to sell the product for two more years, even as over 40 other customers reported it as a fire hazard. The item was quietly pulled in 2019. Amazon refused to comment on the CPSC investigation.