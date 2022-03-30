Feds Raid Home Over Threats in Whitmer Kidnapping Plot Case
OUT OF HAND
FBI agents have raided a Detroit home in connection with threats made against two defense attorneys and the judge in the trial over an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor. FOX 17 reports the raid concerned a home in Hazel Park. A spokesperson for the FBI’s Detroit office confirmed to the news outlet that threats were made against Christopher Gibbons, a lawyer representing defendant Adam Fox, and Joshua Blanchard, a lawyer representing defendant Barry Croft. The judge presiding over the trial, Chief Judge Robert J. Jonker of U.S. Western District Court of Michigan, was also the subject of a threat, the spokesperson said. Fox and Blanchard stand accused of spearheading a plan to abduct Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over her COVID-related restrictions.