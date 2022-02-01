CHEAT SHEET
Feds Raid Top ICE Official’s House
Unidentified agents raided the Michigan home of a top Immigration and Customs Enforcement official Tuesday morning. Vance Callender was appointed the head of Homeland Security Investigations for Michigan and Ohio, a division of ICE, in Jan. 2020 and has previously worked in law enforcement for over 25 years. Which agency raided his home was unclear. ICE told CNBC in a statement, “As public servants working for a law enforcement agency, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) takes allegations of misconduct very seriously.” Callender has not commented on the raid. A neighbor reported seeing “about 15 plainclothes officers.”