Feds Recruit 2 More Big-Wig Lawyers to Probe Gaetz in Child Sex-Trafficking Case
HEAT’S CRANKING UP
The Justice Department announced Thursday that it has added two prolific prosecutors to the investigation into the sex-trafficking allegations against Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), The New York Times reports. Both prosecutors are specialists in public corruption cases and one has experience in prosecuting child exploitation crimes. The two lawyers have reportedly been working with investigators in Florida for at least three months. Their addition indicates the complexities of the high-stakes case, in which authorities are investigating whether Gaetz provided goods or payments to a 17-year-old girl in exchange for sex. Former tax collector Joel Greenberg has been publicly charged and is pleading guilty to sex trafficking the same 17-year-old girl through poorly hidden Venmo payments obtained by The Daily Beast. Greenberg is reportedly cooperating with the federal investigation, revealing to authorities that he witnessed Gaetz and the underage girl engage in sexual activity. If charged, Gaetz would face a minimum mandatory sentence of 10 years in jail.