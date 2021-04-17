CHEAT SHEET
Feds Release Warning on Peloton Treadmill and Accident Video
The Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning people with young children or pets to stop using Peloton treadmills after a series of injuries and one death—and it released a disturbing video of an incident. The exercise-machine company instantly responded by disputing the government safety advisory as “inaccurate and misleading” and insisting it’s fine to keep using the Tread+ as long as children and pets are kept away. The Washington Post reports that Peloton has been locked in a battle with regulators over how to respond to incidents involving children being pulled under the heavy $4,300 machines—with the commission issuing a subpoena that would force Peloton to reveal the name of one child who died.