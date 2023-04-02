Feds Reportedly Have New Evidence of Potential Trump Obstruction
FIRES ALL OVER
The Justice Department has gathered new evidence in their investigation of Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents that further suggests obstruction, sources told The Washington Post. The fresh revelation also suggests that Special Counsel Jack Smith has maintained his focus in the probe on the former president’s possible obstruction attempts, a difference between the investigation into documents found at President Biden’s office and home. FBI investigators and the Justice Department have found that Trump looked through boxes that contained classified documents after he’d already been subpoenaed to turn them over, hoping to keep some with him, the Post’s sources said. And when Trump finally turned over the documents in January, authorities concluded that he withheld some. As the investigation heats up, Trump faces three other criminal probes, having been charged by a grand jury investigating the hush-money payout of pornstar Stormy Daniels on Thursday. “The witch-hunts against President Trump have no basis in facts or law,” Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said. “The deranged special counsel and the DoJ have now resorted to prosecutorial misconduct by illegally leaking information to corrupt the legal process and weaponize the justice system in order to manipulate public opinion and conduct election interference, because they are clearly losing all across the board.”