Feds Request Proud Boys Leader Get Stiffest Jan. 6 Sentence Yet
‘UNLEASHED A FORCE’
The Justice Department is asking for its longest Jan. 6 sentence to be imposed on former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, requesting a staggering 33 years following his conviction on seditious conspiracy charges. Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes has the current record after he was sentenced earlier this year to 18 years on similar charges. Tarrio notably was not at the Capitol on Jan. 6, but led the neo-fascist group through the lead-up to the attempted insurrection, where the Proud Boys played a crucial role. “They unleashed a force on the Capitol that was calculated to exert their political will on elected officials by force and to undo the results of a democratic election,” prosecutors wrote in their sentencing request. “The foot soldiers of the right aimed to keep their leader in power. They failed. They are not heroes; they are criminals.”