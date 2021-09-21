Kansas Man Used ‘Aggressive Force’ in Shoving Capitol Cop Down Stairs, Feds Say
PUSHING HIS LUCK
Michael Eckerman of Wichita, Kansas, is the latest name to be added to the rogues’ gallery of those accused of assaulting law enforcement during the Jan. 6 riots in the U.S. Capitol. An FBI affidavit associated with Eckerman’s Monday arrest stated that the Kansan is charged with shoving a police officer with “aggressive force” down a small flight of stairs. His action was caught on surveillance footage, which recorded Eckerman pushing his way to the front of a crowd of rioters as they faced off against a wall of uniformed Capitol Police officers blocking their way. Eckerman approached one of the officers, identified only as “K.Y.” in court documents, and forced him backwards, causing the cop to “lose his balance and fall.” K.Y. was then “sprayed in the face with a fire extinguisher by an unknown individual.”
Eckerman also yelled at other officers for several minutes, before making his way to the Rayburn Room to snap an incriminating selfie with the iconic Lansdowne portrait of George Washington—the evidence, once posted to Facebook, that allowed authorities to track him down. He is charged with assaulting law enforcement; obstructing an official proceeding; and disorderly conduct in the Capitol building. Eckerman will appear again before a judge on Friday.