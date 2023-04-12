Feds Say They Don’t Have Evidence to File Charges in Shanquella Robinson’s Death
Months after the mysterious death of Shanquella Robinson in Mexico’s Cabo San Lucas, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in North Carolina has announced that it will not pursue any prosecutions in the case, according to the Charlotte Observer. “Based on the results of the autopsy and after a careful deliberation and review of the investigative materials by both U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, federal prosecutors informed Ms. Robinson’s family today that the available evidence does not support a federal prosecution,” two attorneys with the office said in a joint statement. Robinson’s death while on vacation with six friends has triggered a series of conflicting stories, with her traveling companions stating she died of alcohol poisoning, even as her autopsy attributed her death to a broken neck and her family stated they saw bruises consistent with beating on her body. In contrast with the American prosecutors, Mexican authorities have put out an arrest warrant for Robinson’s traveling companion, Daejhanae Jackson.