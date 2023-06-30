Feds Say They Have 80,000 Pages of Evidence Against George Santos
LONG ARM OF THE LAW
The feds have amassed more than 80,000 pages of evidence in their fraud and money laundering case against truth-averse freshman Rep. George Santos (R-NY), prosecutors said in court on Friday. Santos is accused of a laundry list of misdeeds, from misusing campaign funds for personal expenses to lying on official financial disclosures to fraudulently collecting COVID unemployment benefits while pulling down a $120,000 salary at an investment firm that was later shut down by the Securities and Exchange Commission for running what regulators called a “classic Ponzi scheme.” Santos, who has said the probe into his alleged crimes is a “witch hunt,” is due back in court on Sept. 7. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.