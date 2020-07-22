Feds Say They Sent Michael Cohen Back to Prison Because He was a Pain in the Ass
BAD ATTITUDE
Michael Cohen claimed this week that the feds sent him back to prison because they wanted to stop him from publishing a tell-all about President Trump. Prosecutors have now fired back, saying in a court filing that the real reason is that Trump’s ex-fixer was a royal pain in the butt. “He was antagonistic during a meeting with probation officers at which he was supposed to sign the agreement that would have allowed him to complete the remaining portion of his criminal sentence in home confinement,” they wrote, adding that Cohen “took issue with nearly every provision in the agreement.” That included, they said, a requirement that any employment be approved in advance, a ban on grocery shopping, and electronic monitoring.
Cohen was released from prison early because of coronavirus concerns, but his furlough was terminated earlier this week. The prosecutors claim the Bureau of Prisons employee who made that decision had no idea that Cohen was writing a book.