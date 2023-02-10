Feds Find Another Classified Document During Search of Pence’s Home

A five-hour search of former Vice President Mike Pence’s home in Indiana on Friday turned up another document with classified markings, adding to the small cache of documents found at the house last month.

The FBI combed through the home in a planned search. An adviser to Pence said afterwards that agents removed one document with classified marking as well as six pages without classified markings.

After an aide found “a small number” of classified documents on the property last month, Pence’s legal team agreed to Friday’s search and coordinated its timing with the Justice Department.

The search came just a day after it was reported that Pence received a subpoena connected to former President Donald Trump’s attempts to hold onto power after losing the 2020 election.

Pence is far from the only high-profile figure to become embroiled in a classified documents scandal. Beginning with a raid on Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago last summer, both Trump and President Joe Biden have been subjected to searches on their properties after being accused of mishandling sensitive material. While Trump dug his heels in and refused to hand back any material, Biden and Pence have both cooperated with the DOJ and National Archives.